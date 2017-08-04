Storm causes power outages across the Valley

PHOENIX - Thursday's strong storm caused thousands of Valley residents to be without power. More than a dozen outages were reported by SRP and APS, affecting at least hundreds of people each.

As of Friday morning at 5 a.m., SRP had fixed a majority of the major outages. There are about a dozen outages still in place as crews work to restore power to all customers. Each outage reported online affects between 1 and 71 customers. However, the largest outage still in place is affecting 455 customers near Arcadia.

The APS outage map reports 18 outages still in place around the Valley. Hundreds of customers are without power -- mainly in the area near SR-51 and Shea Boulevard.

Part of Shea Boulevard is shut down while crews work to repair downed power lines and restore all power.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune tweeted Friday morning that Shea will be closed from 35th Place to 43rd Street until Sunday. Traffic lights are out from SR-51 to Tatum.

Access to SR 51 at Shea is restricted today with power lines down in the area. Use Cactus or Thunderbird to reach SR 51. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/eie2syNeXg — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 4, 2017

