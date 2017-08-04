Storm causes power outages across the Valley

abc15.com staff
4:39 PM, Aug 3, 2017
12:57 PM, Aug 4, 2017
central phoenix | phoenix metro

The Arizona Department of Transportation says access to SR-51 at Shea is restricted with power lines down in the area. Use Cactus or Thunderbird to reach SR-51.

Power has been restored for most, but APS and SRP are still reporting dozens of smaller outages, affecting more than 1,000 people.

Rain from Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

Video of heavy rain by Andrew Jurgenson.

APS
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PHOENIX - Thursday's strong storm caused thousands of Valley residents to be without power. More than a dozen outages were reported by SRP and APS, affecting at least hundreds of people each.    

As of Friday morning at 5 a.m., SRP had fixed a majority of the major outages. There are about a dozen outages still in place as crews work to restore power to all customers. Each outage reported online affects between 1 and 71 customers. However, the largest outage still in place is affecting 455 customers near Arcadia. 

The APS outage map reports 18 outages still in place around the Valley. Hundreds of customers are without power -- mainly in the area near SR-51 and Shea Boulevard.   

Part of Shea Boulevard is shut down while crews work to repair downed power lines and restore all power. 

Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune tweeted Friday morning that Shea will be closed from 35th Place to 43rd Street until Sunday. Traffic lights are out from SR-51 to Tatum.  

