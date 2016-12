PHOENIX - After 24-years as sheriff, it is hard for Joe Arpaio to say goodbye.



"Sad, kind of tugs at my heart," said Arpaio, with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.



His heart hurting as he says goodbye to the people and a position he's held for 24 years.



"I wasn't ready yet, I had things I wanted to do the next four years," he said.

The sheriff said he had no regrets.

"I did what I felt was necessary to serve the people."



But he said he failed in one area.



"It was my failure, to get to the Hispanic community, I can never really fight that battle and get to them they way I would have liked to get to them," said Arpaio.



But what about his future?



"Let's just say this is a detour in a highway, I don't know about my future, it will come to me."



Not ruling anything out, including running for another office, one thing is for sure.



"I know what it is like to be a cop, I will be speaking out on the war on cops," he said. "I will try to help out in my own way."



One thing is certain, 2017 will be an adjustment.



"It was a great one, it was a pleasure to serve the people."