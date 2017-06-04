Protests in Arizona, U.S. demand truth from President Trump & his Administration

PHOENIX - More than 200 people gathered at Paradise Valley Park for a Phoenix "March for Truth" rally — one of more than 100 happening around the U.S. Saturday.

The group called for more transparency in the Trump administration.

“I’m here because it’s about time we had truth instead of Trump," said Jim Liddle, who attended the rally.

People at the rally said they want more transparency, specifically, when it comes to Russia.

“There’s a lot of smoke here. There’s got to be fire," said Gayle Bruno, with the group Indivisible Surprise. "We need to know what’s going on between Trump and Russia. And I’d still like to see his tax returns.”

At rallies across the U.S. activists urged further investigation on any Russian interference with the 2016 election.

“We think there should be a bipartisan special commission appointed to investigate what happened," said Tanya Luken, an organizer of the event with the group Indivisible Phoenix.

In the crowd, a handful of supporters for President Trump waved flags.

Organizers of the event said they wanted people to leave the event feeling empowered.

Phoenix police were out at the park to keep an eye on the rally which ended peacefully.