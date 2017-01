PHOENIX - A suspect is in custody after bailing out of a stolen car in Phoenix.

Phoenix police said a suspect approached a couple near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street early Thursday and demanded their vehicle.

The victims told police the suspect had a knife and punched the male victim in the face after the victims refused to give him the vehicle.

After a short pursuit by police, the suspect bailed from the car near 3rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Police were able to catch the suspect and take him into custody.

The female victim was able to confirm the suspect’s identity to police and the vehicle which he stole.

No serious injuries were reported.