PHOENIX - Two men were taken to the hospital Saturday evening with gunshot wounds to their legs.

Phoenix police told ABC15 at the scene that both men were shot in the legs and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He said one of the men handed the other a gun who mistakenly pulled the trigger. Police said the shooting appeared to be accidental. The investigation happened near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.

No other details were released.