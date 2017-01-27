Phoenix police arrest Anthony Jacques, wanted in connection with November homicide

PHOENIX - Authorities have arrested one of two people sought in connection with a deadly shooting last year.

According to court paperwork, 26-year-old Anthony Jacques was arrested Thursday near 39th Avenue and Osborn Road. He, along with 28-year-old Anthony Fimbres, are wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in late November 2016.

Police say 37-year-old Salvador Amador was shot several times after a fight started near 16th Street and Thomas Road. Court records detail Jacques, Fimbres, Amador and several others got into an argument about Jacques' girlfriend.

Jacques was handed a weapon from a nearby apartment and shot at three people who were not identified.

Amador was injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators said a truck observed to be leaving the scene contained both Jacques and Fimbres and police had been looking for the pair ever since.

A witness was able to take a picture of the truck's license plate as it drove away and provided that information to investigators.

Jacques is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies. At an initial hearing a judge set his bond at $1,000,000.

It was not immediately clear whether Fimbres was arrested at the same time and location as Jacques. An email seeking clarification from the Phoenix Police Department was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.