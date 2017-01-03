Phoenix firefighters: Hikers are getting hurt by wearing improper footwear

PHOENIX - A lack of proper gear is one of the leading causes of injuries on Valley trails, firefighters say.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews have been called to assist several hikers recently who sustained injuries that could have been prevented had people worn more appropriate clothing.

"The shoes seem to be a big deal," said Phoenix firefighter David Baumgartner. "Like, shoes that only have foam soles. You definitely need good rubber, good goes that conform to your feet."

Not doing so can lead to a variety of injuries, including twisted ankles, broken bones and general discomfort when walking. Baumgartner said he has seen hikers out wearing everything from flip-flops to dress shoes.

The fire department also asks hikers to bring plenty of water, pick trails that are appropriate for one's physical abilities and to wear loose-fitting clothing that protects from the sun.

