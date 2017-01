PHOENIX - Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Phoenix and took off; the victim, a man in his 50s, was killed.

The incident occurred around 7th and Oregon avenues on Monday morning.

According to police, the victim suffered extremely critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.

Police believe the man was crossing mid-block when a silver 2007-2010 Volkswagen Touareg struck the man before fleeing.

Avoid the area throughout the morning as 7th Avenue has been closed down from Colter Street to Georgia Avenue.

