PHOENIX - The new Sheriff for Maricopa County will release his plan for his first 100 days in office on Thursday afternoon.

Last November, Paul Penzone beat long-standing sheriff, Joe Arpaio.

LIVE VIDEO: Watch Penzone make the announcement at 12:45pm.

Penzone is expected to address the following:

Future of Tent City

Combating the opioid epidemic

Preventing crimes against children

Stopping animal abuse

Building relationships in the community

"The number one priority for me as sheriff is to do a full evaluation through data to truly understand this organization," said Sheriff Penzone.

"The 100-Day plan provides effective methods and a framework to address some of the most pressing issues facing this office and the people we serve."