Sheriff Paul Penzone will be sworn at a public ceremony Wednesday as the new top law enforcer for metro Phoenix.

The retired Phoenix police sergeant defeated six-term Sheriff Joe Arpaio in November.

But he also will take part in Wednesday's public ceremony in which other elected officials in Maricopa County will take the oath of office.

Penzone campaigned on ushering in a new era of professionalism at the sheriff's office.

He has said one of his top priorities will be to fully cooperate in carrying out an overhaul of the agency ordered by a federal judge in a racial profiling case.

PHOENIX -