Military mom back from deployment surprises sons

PHOENIX - Master Sergeant Shania Porter just came home her fifth deployment overseas with the U.S. Air Force. This last deployment was her first as a mother.

“To leave your kids who are used to mommy taking care, fixing meals and stuff like that, it’s completely different to not wake up and hear their voice," said MSgt. Shania Porter.

She’s had to miss her child's kindergarten graduation and her sons' first day of school.

But today, she won’t miss out on the looks on her sons’ faces when they see her. They don't know she's coming home today.

At one of her son's schools, Porter makes an announcement on the intercom: "Attention Pre-K 1. I have a special announcement for a little boy that I flew so many miles to see and to tell him how much I love him."

Four-year-old Blake's class is in on the surprise. When Blake sees his mom come through the door, he jumps into her arms.

It’s been seven long months since Blake has been able to hug his mom.

The surprises don’t end there. From Blake's school, the Porter's headed to 5-year-old Bryce's school.

"Hi Brycey," Porter said on the phone. Bryce thinks they're video chatting from 3,000 miles away.

“I missed you. I heard you were crying today," Porter said.

He doesn’t know his mom is just right outside his classroom door.

When he realizes where she is, he’s there in a heartbeat, running out the door.

“To be the phenomenal woman that she is just being her, and to be in the Air Force, and to do everything that she does--truly, truly a blessing in my life," said Terrence Porter, Shania's husband.

With mom home, the Porter family is now complete.