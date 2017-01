PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they've found a woman who was reported missing early Sunday morning.

According to an MCSO spokesperson, 32-year-old Chelsea Grubbs took to Facebook and wrote a series of concerning posts indicating that she may attempt harm herself.

Grubbs was located hours later and she explained that she wasn't suicidal. She also confirmed that she wasn't the victim of a crime — despite a Facebook post stating that she was possibly sexually assaulted.

No additional information was released.