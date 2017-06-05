Maricopa County animal shelters offering free pet adoptions in June

PHOENIX - Ahead of the busy July 4th holiday, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering waived adoptions.

For the entire month of June, MCACC is offering free adoptions for all cats and dogs over three months old.

Any dog weighing more than 40 pounds can also be adopted at no charge in June. Adoptions include spay/neuter services, vaccinations and County dog tags.

They're hoping to clear as many kennels as possible to make room for the inevitable influx of animals who will end up in the shelter around the 4th of July.

In addition, MCACC is offering a $5 microchip event to help get pets proper identification in the event they go missing. The event will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 at their Phoenix location. It is first come, first served. Free ID tags will be available there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See all adoptable pets online here.

Adoption locations and hours: