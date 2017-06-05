Maricopa County animal shelters offering free pet adoptions in June

Ashley Loose
9:16 AM, Jun 5, 2017
9 mins ago
central phoenix | phoenix metro
ABC15
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Ahead of the busy July 4th holiday, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering waived adoptions. 

For the entire month of June, MCACC is offering free adoptions for all cats and dogs over three months old.  

Any dog weighing more than 40 pounds can also be adopted at no charge in June. Adoptions include spay/neuter services, vaccinations and County dog tags.  

They're hoping to clear as many kennels as possible to make room for the inevitable influx of animals who will end up in the shelter around the 4th of July.  

In addition, MCACC is offering a $5 microchip event to help get pets proper identification in the event they go missing. The event will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 at their Phoenix location. It is first come, first served. Free ID tags will be available there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.  

See all adoptable pets online here. 

Adoption locations and hours: 

  • Phoenix (West Valley Animal Care Center): 2500 S. 27th Ave. (near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road); Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Mesa (East Valley Animal Care Center): 2630 W Rio Salado Pkwy. (near Loop 101/Rio Salado Parkway); Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ