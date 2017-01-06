Current
PHOENIX - A judge has denied a motion to dismiss the civil case against DPS filed by former freeway shootings suspect Leslie Merritt Jr.
In September 2016, Merritt's lawyers filed a suit in civil court for malicious prosecution. The lawsuit named the State of Arizona, Maricopa County and County Attorney Bill Montgomery as defendants.
Attorneys for the state filed a motion to dismiss the case, but according to court documents filed Friday, the case will move forward.
Merritt had been the only named suspect in four of 11 shootings that caused panic on Phoenix-area freeways in August and September of 2015.