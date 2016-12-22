Hustle & bustle: Watch what it takes to deliver for USPS during holidays

PHOENIX - Chances are that many valley residents are still hoping that one package makes it on time, but getting gifts where they need to be takes a lot of overtime.

On Wednesday, ABC15 went door-to-door with the men and women who make the deliveries happen.

"Like today, to try to get it in eight hours, I already told supervisors, ‘No way, no way! I'm going to need an hour to two hours [of] overtime,’" said United States Postal Service deliveryman Kenny Spragans.

With so much to do and so little time, Spragans needs to move fast this holiday season.

"I let them know that I don't have time to play,” Spragans said. "I try not to talk too much, but I just constantly keep going. It's a fun day!"

While most people tend to dread last-minute shopping, Spragans embraced it as he delivered packages and letters one-by-one to families across Phoenix just four days before Christmas.

"They come out and they say, ‘Hi,’ and thank me for a minute. That's a great feeling," he said.

Spragans will walk 5 to 6 miles on the post office’s busiest day of the year.

"I saw somewhere where it’s like we're bringing in more than 700 million packages and, wow! That's a lot," he said.

And with so much to do, Spragans’ job is never really over.

"[One year] I had one family, they were going to their grandmother's house and they ordered something for their house and they didn't think they were going to get it and they were leaving," he said.

Spragans didn’t have the package on his person, so he did what any hardworking and committed person would do.

"I had about 45 minutes left, and I jetted back out and I caught them right before they were going on the road, and their grandmother’s gift was in that second load,” he said as he reminisced.

No matter how big or small, Spragans will do everything he can to make sure his feet get the job done.