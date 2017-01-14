Homeowner opens fire on man during assault

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a homeowner shot a person who wouldn't leave his property.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 2 a.m. there were reports of a shooting near 10th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Police said witnesses saw a fight involving three men before hearing a shot that was fired.

In their investigation, police learned the person who was shot, a man, had been asked to leave the property by the homeowner. The homeowner was then assaulted by the individual, and during the assault the homeowner opened fire.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition; the homeowner is cooperating with police.

