PHOENIX - A Grand Jury has indicted Derrick Thompson, aka Abu Talib Al-Amriki, on charges related to supporting ISIS.

Between January 2015 and December 2016, investigators say Thompson solicited, incited or induced others to promote or help ISIL, also known as ISIS.

Back in October, court records reveal Thompson made several Google searches including: midnight mass, martyrdom vs suicide and which type of gun is the most powerful. He also reportedly posted on his Google Plus account in October, "We need to get down with this ISIS S***."

In January 2015, investigators say Thompson tried to buy a gun with the intent to carry out an attack. However, Thompson is a convicted felon which prohibits him from buying a firearm.

Thompson, who was raised in Arizona, was involved in two armed robberies in 2005 along with two other men. They robbed two men in two days, armed with a handgun and an SKS rifle with a bayonet. Thompson was sentenced to seven and half years in prison for his involvement in the crimes and released on January 1, 2013.

Thompson is now charged with Participating in a Criminal Syndicate, Assisting a Criminal Syndicate and Attempted Misconduct Involving weapons.

Thompson's arrest is Attorney General Mark Brnovich's third terrorism arrest since this summer when his office started being more proactive in charging suspects with state charges.

