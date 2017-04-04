Banner University Medical Center patients get unlikely message of hope from iron workers

PHOENIX -

This is a long way from home for Josie Kline.

She's from Payson but was brought to Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix for congestive heart failure and pneumonia. Now in intensive care, she was on a ventilator for five days.

"Anybody that comes to the hospital is scared," Josie says. With her husband Alan by her side, they've gone through the good times and are now working to get better. But just outside her hospital room window, there's a different type of work going on.

"I see a couple of guys working which is more than there was yesterday at this time," Alan says. "Then there's that sign up there."

Spray painted as big as possible: a huge sign that says "get well soon from the iron workers".

It's a gesture that spells out exactly what everyone in this hospital is hoping for: to get better.

The construction workers probably don't even realize how a few simple words make a difference.

"The guys care," says Josie. "They really do care. They're not just workers. They're people."

Eventually that sign will be covered up as construction proceeds. Part of the expansion is expected to be done by July 2017. That's when the new emergency department will open. The patient tower will have 312 rooms. It will open in late 2018.