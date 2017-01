ABC15 went from the east Valley to the west Valley, asking Arizonans to share their "thoughts" on President-elect Donald Trump as his inauguration approaches.

Some people said they had positive feelings about what President Trump could do for this country economically.

"He's good for the country because he's successful," Jay Cool said. "He doesn't have to do this. He doesn't have to do any of this. He's doing it because he wants to help the country."

Other people told ABC15 they are still concerned by Trump's lack of political experience, or they have been offended by his comments — especially on Twitter.

"Has nothing but a huge ego that needs to be filled all the times, and woe to the country if he lasts four years," Shelly Majidy said.

A number of people who talked with ABC15 said they didn't vote for Donald Trump, but now that he's taking office, they are willing to give him a chance.