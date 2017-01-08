Arizona lawmakers possibly 'compromised' after computer screens show up in Russian

Morgan Tanabe
7:21 PM, Jan 7, 2017
central phoenix | phoenix metro

The Democratic National Committee "rebuffed" a request from the FBI to examine its computer services after it was allegedly hacked by Russia during the 2016 election, a senior law enforcement official told CNN Thursday.

CNN
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX, AZ - Some Arizona lawmakers may have fallen victim to a hacking scam this week.

In a statement to ABC15, Mike Lettman, chief information security officer for the State of Arizona, wrote in an email that multiple senators and legislative staff received emails from what appeared to be the state’s human resources department prompting employees to reset their passwords.

According to Lettman, senators who clicked on the link provided in the suspicious email and changed their passwords received a screen in Russian.

“At this point, anyone who clicked on the link or changed their HRIS password has their login and password compromised,” he said.

It’s possible that their desktop or laptop was also affected, Lettman said.

The Arizona Department of Administration has shut down the external access system until the problem is fully assessed. The system is expected to be accessible again on Monday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ