PHOENIX - Officials are investigating an Arizona inmate death as a suspected homicide.

Criminal investigators with the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC) said 31-year-old Joseph Wonzy was found unresponsive at the Stiner Unit at Arizona State Prison Complex–Lewis on January 6.

The inmate was transported to an off-site hospital where he was pronounced dead on January 15.

According to the ADC, investigators believe Wonzy died as a result of injuries he received from another inmate.

Wonzy returned to ADC custody in 2010 to serve 10 years out of Pinal County for aggravated assault.

The criminal investigation is ongoing and ADC says they plan to pursue prosecution to the fullest extent.