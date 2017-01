DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ - A Yavapai County man is facing charges for allegedly writing threats on social media.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 25, Thomas Hunter allegedly posted on Facebook, "Anyone going on a mass killing spree with me?"

He is also accused of writing that he already had "prey" and would kill his victims in a "fun-filled way" to create "the most entertaining crime scenes ever imagined," a YCSO spokesperson said.

After looking into Hunter's background, detectives discovered his Dewey-Humboldt home is located near an elementary school. The school was placed on lockdown during the investigation.

Soon after, Hunter was arrested at the home and told authorities that the post was a "joke," officials said.

He is charged with incite or induce to promote terror. He remains behind bars at the Camp Verde Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.