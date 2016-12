PRESCOTT, AZ - A Phoenix man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing outside a Prescott bar overnight.

Police responded to an alleyway outside of Matt’s Saloon near Montezuma and Gurley streets shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers made contact with 39-year-old Shane Gille of Phoenix who told officers he was involved in a fight and had been stabbed.

According to police, three subjects were kicked out of the bar after they began fighting, they continued the fight in the alleyway outside the bar.

Police later located a 25-year-old victim who sustained stab wounds to the face, neck and back. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Another victim was located nearby, a 24-year-old, who has been treated and released from the hospital.

Gille has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail and is facing two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the Prescott police.