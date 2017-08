MAYER, AZ - Residents in Mayer and Cordes Lakes can return after flooding of Big Bug Creek caused evacuations.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, heavy rains have caused flooding in low-lying areas.

A shelter was set up at Mayer High School for those who needed it.

Officials had to rescue two people during flash floods at the end of July.

Parts of Mayer and surrounding areas are a concern as officials say the Goodwin Fire scars put it at more risk of flooding.