Lake Havasu woman stabs boyfriend after he refuses to have a 'threesome'

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ - A Mohave County woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend with scissors after he refused her proposal of a "sexual threesome" with a woman they had met at a Lake Havasu City dog park.

According to police, on Jan. 12, 42-year-old Teresa Gillard suggested that her and the alleged victim engage in sexual acts with another woman.

The man refused the offer because he felt ill, officials said.

After the unidentified man denied to partake in the sexual relations, a verbal argument escalated into a physical fight between the pair and Gillard stabbed the alleged victim.

Gillard is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and domestic violence.