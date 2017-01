FLAGSTAFF, AZ - A Flagstaff school is on high alert after learning about suspicious comments made on social media.

On Tuesday, the Flagstaff Police Department received reports about a tweet on Twitter in which the user wrote, "Pull a Columbine...shoot up my school then kill myself."

Officers reached out to multiple city schools to warn them about the threatening remarks, police said.

As a precaution, officers will be patrolling near schools and are attempting to locate the person who wrote the messages.

No additional information has been released and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the messages or the person's whereabouts is urged to call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414.