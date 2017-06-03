Smoking ban in Flagstaff parks moves forward

Associated Press
3:38 PM, Jun 2, 2017
6:54 PM, Jun 2, 2017
The City Council approved the smoke free air policy which includes a ban in public parks and cemeteries.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The Flagstaff City Council took a step toward banning the smoking of cigarettes and other forms of tobacco in public parks and cemeteries.

The Daily Sun reports the council voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would revise the city's "Smokefree air" policy to include city park property.

Councilman Charlie Odegaard brought forward the ordinance after local high school students belonging to anti-tobacco clubs proposed the idea earlier this year at a city council meeting.

Several of the students told council members Tuesday stories of family members who suffered health problems due to long-term smoking, as well as expressed concern for young family members who are around people who smoke.

