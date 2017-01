SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Scottsdale Police Department says 28-year-old Anthony Stephens has been arrested for a deadly shooting that happened Sunday near Scottsdale and McKellips roads.

Police say 58-year-old Charles Jackson Sr. was found shot and killed in a home in the area. Police used surveillance video from the area to identify Stephens after the shooting.

Police quickly learned that the suspect was arrested after the shooting by police in Mesa for trespassing. Once he was released by the Mesa Police Department, Scottsdale police detained Stephens for questioning and eventually booked him on first degree murder and burglary charges.

Details on the trespassing incident in Mesa have not been released.

