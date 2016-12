SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Snoop Dogg fans are in luck, as the rap star is set to hit the Valley this week -- but not just for a concert.

On Thursday, Snoop is visiting Level Up, a medical marijuana dispensary located near Raintree Drive and Hayden Road in Scottsdale.

Staff at the facility are reportedly expecting hundreds of medical marijuana patients to turn out for the rapper's appearance.

Snoop is visiting the Valley as part of his "Puff Puff Pass" tour. A public relations spokesperson said Snoop will shake hands and snap photos with fans as they make their way through the dispensary.

Anyone wishing to attend must have a government-issued medical marijuana card.

Snoop is expected to visit Level Up from 3:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.