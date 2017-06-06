Scottsdale FD: Driver crashed through backyard fence, into pool Monday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Scottsdale Fire Department says a driver crashed their car though a wall and into a pool Monday evening.

The incident happened at a home near Cholla and 110th streets around 7 p.m.

Fire officials say that the driver, an elderly man, was taken to the hospital as a precaution but is expected to be ok.

Homeowners were inside at the time but were not hurt.

9:36 pm: SUV going onto flatbed tow truck now. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/J6BLvcO5J3 — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) June 6, 2017

Peggy Ahrems lives in the home and said the crash "sounded like a bomb."

She walked outside to her pool and saw the vehicle floating in the water.

"We asked the guy if he was OK, he said he was disabled and he wasn't able to get out by himself, and he couldn't get his seatbelt on fasten," Ahrems said. "Then the car started to tip into the into the pool and where it is now, if it had gone in like that, he wouldn't be here now. "

No word yet what caused the crash.

