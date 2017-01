SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Officials at Scottsdale Airport say a private jet experienced problems with landing gear on the runway Tuesday afternoon.

An airport spokesperson said the Hawker Jet's gear collapsed upon landing at the airport near Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

Scottsdale Airport is closed. A Hawker Jet reported issues with their landing gear, which collapsed upon landing. More details to come. — Scottsdale Airport (@FlyScottsdale) January 3, 2017

No injuries were reported, a Scottsdale Fire spokesperson said and characterized the incident as a hard landing. An airport spokesperson said only two crew members were on board.

The airport was closed for a little more than an hour and reopened just before 7:30 p.m.