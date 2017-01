SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Scottsdale convenience store.

Police were called to the Circle K near Osborn and Scottsdale roads around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, a man walked into the store and demanded cash from an employee while holding a knife.

No additional information has been released at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

