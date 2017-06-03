Lost Jackson Pollock painting: $15 million painting to be auctioned in Scottsdale

abc15.com staff
2:17 PM, Jun 2, 2017
8:44 PM, Jun 2, 2017
scottsdale | northeast valley

Forensics for artwork...that's how far auctioneers will go for artwork that could sell for $15 million.

The painting was found at a Sun City West estate sale.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 10.0px Arial}  

J. Levine Auction & Appraisal
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - J. Levine Auction and Appraisal is set to auction a rare, “lost” Jackson Pollock painting in Scottsdale.

The painting was found in Sun City and is estimated to be valued at up to $15 million.

The painting measures 22 1/2 x 32 inches with a forensic report stating "the dating of the painting to the mid-twentieth century is well established as no pigments or binding media introduced in the late 1950s and 1960s have been detected. Furthermore, the artist's working materials and painting technique are illuminated."

The auction will begin on Tuesday, June 20 at the auction house near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

Online bidding is available now and live bidding is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. on June 20.

A public preview will take place on Monday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bidders have to be pre-qualified to place a bid.

More information about the painting can be found here, or you can call J. Levine at 480-496-2212.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ