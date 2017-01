SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Valley company behind a new device to help those with autism relieve stress and anxiety is holding an open house on Tuesday.

Last month, ABC15 first reported on "Buzzies," a wearable technology controlled via Bluetooth that uses stimulation to reduce the wearer's natural fight-or-flight response to situations that cause stress or anxiousness.

The devices have been hailed for helping to increase focus, performance and sleep.

Tuesday TouchPoint Solution, the company behind the product, is holding a drop-in launch party where the first 200 people who have ordered the devices from the company's website can pick up the item. Any unclaimed Buzzies will be available for sale, according to a flyer published by TouchPoint.

The company has also increased its fundraising goal on Kickstarter with the hope of being able to donate more Buzzies to families in need of financial assistance.

IF YOU GO:

Buzzies Launch Party

Vinum 55 Scottsdale

15220 N. 78th Way

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

2 - 6 p.m.