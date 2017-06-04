Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez helps rescue woman after head-on collision

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez stepped up to the plate in a big way to help rescue a woman from a car after she was hit head-on by another vehicle.

Art Cuffari, a friend of Gonzalez, recorded the fiery accident on Friday afternoon. Cuffari, Gonzalez and another friend were driving eastbound on Lincoln Drive towards Scottsdale Road when they saw a car cross over the center median and strike another car.

The three pulled over and immediately began to help the drivers involved in the collision.

Game winning hit in World Series was nothing compared to seeing @Luisgonzo20 pull a stranger from her car right after she was hit head on. pic.twitter.com/2OhTzdGBqY — Artie (@artcuffari) June 3, 2017

Cuffari said their friend helped pull out the driver, a man in his 40s, whose car hopped the median. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Gonzalez helped pull out an 82-year-old woman whose car was hit head-on. She suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

Gonzalez won the World Series with the Diamondbacks in 2001 and was a five-time MLB All-Star.