Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez helps rescue woman after head-on collision

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez stepped up to the plate in a big way to help rescue a woman from a car after she was hit head-on by another vehicle.
Art Cuffari, a friend of Gonzalez, recorded the fiery accident on Friday afternoon. Cuffari, Gonzalez and another friend were driving eastbound on Lincoln Drive towards Scottsdale Road when they saw a car cross over the center median and strike another car.
The three pulled over and immediately began to help the drivers involved in the collision.