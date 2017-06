PHOENIX - Are you missing a peacock?

The 6-foot beauty popped up in a woman's backyard near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Kathi says she has made 50 phone calls to try to get the peacock off of her property. For the past few days, the peacock has been camping out in her yard hiding out on her shed.

She's worried about the bird.

She said the bird keeps making its way back to her. She's wondering if the animal belongs to someone who lives in the neighborhood.

"I mean, how do you misplace a peacock?" she said.