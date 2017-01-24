President Trump parody video receiving backlash at Boulder Creek High School

ANTHEM, AZ - It was meant to be a joke among faculty at Boulder Creek High School, only it got leaked and now very few are laughing.

The parody video spoofing the nation's new president is getting nationwide attention, but not for good reason.

It features the Principal Lauren Sheehan and Vice Principal Jay Kopas as President Donald Trump and Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway and what they might say if they were in charge of Boulder Creek High School.

"We were shocked, she called parents morons and she is the principal of the school," said Kristi Castillo, who is outraged over the video.

"If I don't want to hear Trump say that, why would I want to hear them say that?" Nathania Vanerham said.

Vanderham told ABC15 the issue has divided the community with some parents outraged over the video and others outraged over their reaction and the call for the Principal and Vice Principal's resignation on a Change.org petition.

"I don't think it's an issue, I think it's something that has been blown completely out of proportion," said Christina Johnson, a parent who has come out in support Vice Principal Jay Kopas.

"They don't live in our community or have children at our high school, that's just people going out that are haters," said Sarah Mackey, who also supports Kopas and Sheehan.

Several of the parents who called in support of the administration said the issue is ironic, since Kopas is a Trump fan.

"Jay has always been a strong administrator and strong conservative (R) and it has been so far taken out of context," said Dave in a text message to ABC15.

Both Principal Lauren Sheehan and Vice Principal Jay Kopas declined interviews at the Deer Valley District's request. But Principal Sheehan did send out an apology letter to parents stating:

"I regret that this skit has upset some in our community -- I am deeply sorry to anyone who was offended…"

The Deer Valley School District also issued a statement:

“The skit, which was made for a faculty meeting, was meant to be light-hearted and entertaining and not disparaging. The District was unaware that it was made and does not endorse it.”

"To me that apology was an' I got caught apology,’ I don't think the words that were used owned up to responsibility," said Castillo.

"I don't believe that pulling them out of their contract in the middle of the school year is conducive to our children," said Johnson.

Parents on both sides plan to address the issue at the district's school board meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m.