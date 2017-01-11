Pima County: 5-year-old critical after hot water burns, adoptive mother Samantha Osteraas arrested

TUCSON, AZ - Authorities say a Pima County woman has been arrested after her adopted daughter suffered severe burns.

A release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to a home north of Tucson on December 29. They arrived to find a young girl had sustained "significant" burns as a result of hot water from the bathtub.

The five-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Detectives took over the investigation and determined the child's burns were not an accident.

The child's adoptive mother, 28-year-old Samantha Osteraas, was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has also gotten involved and removed three other children from the home, PCSD said.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.