Pima County: 5-year-old critical after hot water burns, adoptive mother Samantha Osteraas arrested

Max Walker
2:41 PM, Jan 10, 2017
5:56 PM, Jan 10, 2017
tucson | southern arizona

Authorities say the woman's adopted 5-year-old daughter is in critical conditions after suffering burns from hot water.

KNXV
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, AZ - Authorities say a Pima County woman has been arrested after her adopted daughter suffered severe burns.

A release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to a home north of Tucson on December 29. They arrived to find a young girl had sustained "significant" burns as a result of hot water from the bathtub.

The five-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Detectives took over the investigation and determined the child's burns were not an accident.

The child's adoptive mother, 28-year-old Samantha Osteraas, was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has also gotten involved and removed three other children from the home, PCSD said.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ