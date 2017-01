NOGALES, AZ - The DeConcini Port of Entry is closed to cars traveling into Mexico.

According to the Nogales Police Department, protesters across the border in Nogales, Sonora are causing traffic problems near the port.

Nogales travelers: Mexico-bound traffic has been halted at the DeConcini Crossing. Please use the Mariposa Crossing until further notice. — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 8, 2017

It's believed that the protesters are upset over the rising gas prices in Mexico.

All pedestrian and vehicular traffic going in and out of the United States have been suspended. There is no word as to when it'll reopen again.

People attempting to enter Mexico are being urged to use the Mariposa Port of Entry and Morley Port of Entry instead, a police spokesperson said.

