TUCSON, AZ - The lockdown has been lifted at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base after unconfirmed reports of gunshots heard.

At one point, officials on Monday morning were asking everyone on the base to "seek shelter immediately."

The Tucson Unified School District said Borman K-8 students were safe during the scare. Windows and doors were locked, and the school was also on a lockdown.

The base is located southeast of downtown Tucson.

Dasvis-Monthan Air Force Base said Monday afternoon that they're investigating what caused the noise that was thought to be gunshots, but have not come to a conclusion yet.