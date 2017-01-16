Three hikers missing in Superstition Mountains, Pinal County Sheriff's Office says

GOLD CANYON - Search-and-rescue teams are working to locate three hikers missing in the Superstition Mountains.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the hikers reportedly set off on Sunday morning but never returned.

A woman reportedly received a text from her boyfriend around 3 p.m. that said he and two others were lost in the mountains. She attempted to search on her own, but called officials for help around 6 p.m.

The missing hikers' vehicles were found at the Peralta Trailhead where they are believed to have been hiking.

Search teams have been on the ground all night, but aerial searches were delayed due to fog.

