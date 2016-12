PHOENIX - Heavy rainfall throughout the Valley began overnight and has continued into this morning.

Here's a look at rainfall totals from across Maricopa County (last updated at 12:42 p.m.):

Ahwatukee: 0.59"

Anthem: 1.30"

Apache Junction: 0.39''

Buckeye: 0.51"

Carefree: 0.91"

Cave Creek: 0.59"

El Mirage: 0.79"

Gilbert: 0.43'

Glendale: 1.10"

Goodyear: 0.43"

Guadalupe: 0.43"

Litchfield Park: 0.67"

Maryvale: 0.75"

Mesa: 0.47''

New River: 1.73"

Peoria: 0.87"

Scottsdale: 0.51"

Surprise: 0.71"

Sun City West: 0.67"

Tolleson: 0.51"

Tempe: 0.63"

Waddell: 0.79"

Wittmann: 1.02"