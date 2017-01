Troopers are investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened on SR-79 on Tuesday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred near Arizona Farms Road around 10:30 p.m.

Two cars hit head-on, killing one of the drivers and critically injuring the second driver.

DPS is not releasing any names of those involved right now.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says SR-79 was reopened in both directions around 7 a.m. Wednesday.