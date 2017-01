TONOPAH, AZ - Officials are investigating after a body was found in a Tonopah field.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call on Wednesday morning about a man stuck in an alfalfa field near 491st Avenue and Thomas Road.

According to MCSO, the victim's co-workers noticed he had not returned from working in the field and went to check on him.

MCSO said co-workers found the man in his 40s unresponsive in an irrigation canal and called deputies.

Detectives believe the victim was walking across a metal bridge that was set up on top of an irrigation canal when he slipped and fell.

The name of the victim has not been released.