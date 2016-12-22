Police searching for woman in connection with Maricopa man's death

MARICOPA, AZ - A killer waited for a school bus to pass by before running across the street to shoot a Maricopa man late last week.

A home surveillance camera recorded video of the woman approaching the victim's house and later driving away in a white van. The shooting occurred in the 43000 block of West Sagebrush Trail, in the Rancho El Dorado subdivision.

"We had some witnesses say they saw this vehicle, this van, in the neighborhood up to maybe an hour before this actually took place — so this was calculated," Maricopa Police Department spokesman Ricardo Alvarado said.

Police identify the victim as 31-year-old Michael Agerter.

Investigators believe the killer is a woman, approximately 5'5'', 120-130 pounds, wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Maricopa Police Department at 520-568-3673 or their crime tip line at 520-316-6900.