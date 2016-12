WADDELL, AZ - The Rural-Metro Fire Department is investigating a fire and hazardous situation in Waddell.

According to Shawn Gilleland, a spokesperson for Rural Metro, the blaze involved two semi-trailer trucks at an RV storage facility near Northern Parkway and 143rd Avenue Saturday night.

The incident sparked a hazmat scare due to a fuel leak, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but an investigation is ongoing.

Additional information hasn't been released at this time.