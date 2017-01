ELOY, AZ - A skydiver has been rushed to the hospital after an incident over Eloy.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a skydiving incident at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to PCSO, it appears two skydivers collided in midair near Estrella and Hanna roads.

One of the skydivers became unconscious after the collision. His parachute was automatically deployed, but he was unable to control it and had a hard landing.

The other skydiver was uninjured in the incident.

The injured skydiver was transported to the hospital. The condition of the patient is unknown at this time.

The case is being turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident happened just north of Skydive Arizona. A manager at the facility told ABC15 they had "no information."