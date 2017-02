CASA GRANDE, AZ - Pinal County officials have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man reported missing this week.

Cody Robert Virgin, 25, was reported missing from the Arizona City area and he was last heard from around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

Virgin's vehicle was found abandoned south of Silver Bell Estates.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old William Daniel Randolph was arrested in connection with Virgin's disappearance and death.

Randolph was reportedly arrested in Casa Grande on Wednesday. He has been booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, concealment of a human body and hindering an investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact PCSO at 520-866-5111.