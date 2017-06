TELLURIDE, Colo. – Colorado’s mountain towns attract plenty of celebrities and some of them end up buying property there – including TV mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey reportedly bought a high-tech Telluride home from entrepreneur Bob Wall for $14 million in 2015, and it is a sight to behold.

The home has five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and is packed with features, such as a 56-foot-long “wine mine” complete with antique mine cart and space for 1,600 bottles, a heated driveway, a remote watering system for plants, observation deck and a $70,000 limestone bathtub.

Click or tap the image below to see more photos.