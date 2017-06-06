Newborn baby girl abandoned in shopping cart in Arizona

TEMPE, AZ - Police are investigating why a newborn baby girl was abandoned in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday night.

According to police, the girl was found shortly before 8 p.m. in a parking lot.

Tempe police say a person walking through the area reported the information to a store manager, who then found the girl. The baby was wrapped in a blanket and was placed inside a backpack. The backpack was inside a shopping cart.

The baby was taken to a hospital where she was found to be in good health.

Police say the African-American girl was also born on Sunday and still had at least a part of the umbilical cord attached.

Police say the child was left at a Food City just 50 feet away from a safe haven location.

A store representative shared the following statement:

“This is a tragic situation but we’re thankful that the baby was found healthy. Everyone involved reacted swiftly with the needs of the child as the top priority. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our shoppers and their families."

Police are trying to identify the baby and are asking for help from the community. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tempe police at (480) 350-8311.

As a reminder: Hospitals and fire departments are considered safe havens; a person who drops off an unharmed newborn baby at a safe haven provider will not face criminal charges, according to state law.